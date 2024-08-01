Dutch man found dead on southern mountain

The peak of Khao Ngon Nak in Krabi is reachable by a hike along a 3.7km trail that takes about 2 hours. (File photo)

KRABI - An 18-year-old Dutch man was found dead on a mountain in Muang district on Thursday afternoon, after waiting alone overnight for his parents to join him.

Rescue workers said they found the body of Tim Bakker on Khao Ngon Nak (Dragon Crest Mountain), a popular viewpoint in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, at about 2pm on Thursday.

The young man and his parents had trekked to the top of the mountain on Wednesday. His parents descended in the afternoon to find food. When they returned, they did not find their son at the location where they had arranged to meet.

They called their son’s phone but received no answer, and they subsequently called for help with a search.