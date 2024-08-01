Minors rescued from sex trafficker

Police detain a suspect accused of human trafficking after a sting operation at a Bangkok hotel on Wednesday night. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have rescued two minors and arrested a suspect on human trafficking charges after a sting operation at a Bangkok hotel on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division were acting on a tip that Sommat Jannin, 30, was procuring minors under 18 years old to provide sexual services to customers.

Police made contact with the suspect via Facebook Messenger and arranged for her to bring two 16-year-olds to a hotel room.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on a charge of human trafficking, and the victims were being assisted by the police.

After questioning, it was revealed that customers were charged 1,500 baht for sex with each young person, with the suspect taking 500 baht.