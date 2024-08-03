20 million register for digital handout in two days

Two motorcycle taxi drivers register for the digital wallet scheme while waiting for passengers on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok on Aug 1. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

At least 20 million people registered for the digital wallet scheme during the first two days.

Spokesman Chai Watcharonke said the government is impressed with the positive feedback on its flagship policy, which saw 20.1 million people registering as of 1pm on Friday.

More than two million people were reported to have registered during the first hour of registration on Thursday, he said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin commended the Commerce Ministry for developing the handout scheme and other economic stimulation policies and plans, according to Mr Chai.

He spoke about the security protection for Tang Rat, the scheme's base application, saying it did not crash despite heavy traffic in the first hour of registration.

Mr Chai said the prime minister had discussed with related agencies, including the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), regarding counterfeit applications.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said his ministry has worked with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society on linking Tang Rat with its ThaiID application for seamless use.

Deputy spokesman Karom Polpornklang said he has issued warnings against Facebook pages that provide false information regarding registration.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said registration for those with smartphones will remain open until Sept 15, while registration for those without smartphones will start a day later.

As the wallet is required to be used within the participants' hometowns, Mr Julapun said there's no need for people to change their address to use the handout money.

He said the money in the wallet will expire six months after it is topped up, which means that people can use the money during the New Year and Songkran holidays when they visit their family.

Mr Julapun added that all registered people would be given 10,000 baht in December as planned.

This comes as Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), raised concerns about delayed payments and suggested that the government provide clear details on the payment to help with public expectations.

Meanwhile, a source revealed that Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja had issued notices to the Upper House members to attend next week, with the 122-billion-baht supplementary bill for the handout scheme included in deliberations on Tuesday.

Senator Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, the First Deputy Senate Speaker, said it was up to the Senate members to agree to deliberate three House readings in one session, as they were required to study the agenda before the meeting.

He said the Senate had 20 days to approve the supplementary bill after it passed successfully through the Lower House on Wednesday.