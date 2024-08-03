Police on alert for digital wallet scams

PM gets the lowdown: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, left, attends a meeting with high-ranking Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers, led by commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, at its headquarters in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has adopted more technology to improve its work and services, including monitoring operations to prevent scams related to the government's digital wallet scheme.

The CIB's progress in suppressing cyber crimes was reported to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during the premier's visit to its headquarters on Friday.

According to CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, the CIB has been using technologies to enhance police work and make their operations more transparent to the public.

The bureau is working to strengthen its three tech-based projects: Digital Transformation, National CCTV Big Data and National Intelligence Function Center (NIFC).

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said that converting reporting systems from paper-based to digital archives helped save time and reduced the number of officers needed in investigation procedures.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) would help centralise information from CCTV cameras nationwide into one big data set and boost confidence in public safety, he said.

The bureau plans to centralise criminal information into one place to help with the intelligence agency and lead to criminal analysis, he added.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said the NIFC is also expected to help safeguard national security and protect the country from international terrorists.

After receiving the report, Mr Srettha said the government appreciated and would support the CIB's work, suggesting the bureau protect its operation from any political sanctions and corruption.

He also ordered CIB to ensure the officers' safety, adding that equipment must be ready, especially regarding the suppression of narcotic drugs.

The premier also told the CIB to focus on fraud websites and applications related to the digital wallet handout policy, particularly during the initial phase.

Registration kicked off on Thursday, and over 20 million people enrolled in the first 48 hours alone.

Even though no abnormalities have been found yet, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said that the bureau needed to look deeper into the scheme to identify potential gaps that may lead to threats and damage to the state.

The CIB is expected to have an officer from the Royal Thai Police lead the cybercrime monitoring team, with Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, assistant national police chief, earmarked for the role, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.