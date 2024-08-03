Help sought for missing Briton in Bangkok

British national Simon Robinson, 27, has gone missing in Thailand. (Photo: Sam Champ Facebook account)

Help is being sought to find a 27-year-old British man who went missing in Thailand. He was supposed to board a flight back to the United Kingdom (UK) last Friday but lost contact with his family and friends.

His family and friends turned to social media on Friday to seek help from the public.

Facebook user Sam Champ posted in the Thailand Travel Advice TH Facebook page, saying:

"Hi guys. I need your help please‼️‼️ One of my dear friends has gone missing in Bangkok, he hasn’t been heard from since the 26th of July. He was supposed to board a flight that day and he didn’t show up. It was his 27th birthday yesterday and everyone is growing very concerned.

"He has been reported as a missing person. I’ve attached a picture of him, his name is Simon Robinson and he’s from Lincolnshire. If anyone could share this post onward to anyone in Bangkok or Thailand I’d be so grateful'."

Her post was widely shared on social media.

Mr Robinson visited Thailand and changed his flight back to the UK from August to July 26. However, he did not board the flight and has not been heard since that day.

His relatives tried in vain to contact him. A trace of his mobile phone’s signal showed that he was in Bangkok on July 26, but the signal disappeared or was turned off five minutes before reaching Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan.

His relatives have contacted the British embassy in Bangkok about his disappearance. With no progress, they turned to social media for help.

Sarah Robinson Dale, the missing man's younger sister, also posted on her Facebook account to seek help from netizens.

Sarah Robinson Dale posts this announcement on her Facebook page.

