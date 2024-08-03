Pilot dead after small plane hits Samut Sakhon house

Flight was a maintenance test for plane, which had faced engine issues

A house in Samut Sakhon sustained heavy fire damage after a plane crashed into its roof on Saturday.

A pilot died on Saturday when his light aircraft crash-landed into a house in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province, causing significant damage to the structure.

Rescue workers were called to the scene at 10.50am to combat a blaze that ignited when the aircraft struck the house in tambon Khok Kam.

According to investigators, the aircraft lost altitude during a maintenance test flight. The test pilot, identified only as 34-year-old Phudit, died at the scene.

The flight was part of a repair process for the plane, which had previously experienced engine issues.

Latest reports from the scene indicate that the fire has been brought under control. However, the residence suffered extensive damage. No further casualties were reported.