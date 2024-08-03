Tourist dies at Chiang Mai zipline site

A local official examines a tree that fell onto a cable-supported bridge, sending a Chinese couple plunging 15 metres to the ground and killing the woman, at Jungle Flight Chiang Mai in Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai. (Photo: FM110cmu.com)

CHIANG MAI - Authorities have closed a local zipline tourist attraction for an inspection following an accident in which a Chinese tourist was killed and her husband was injured.

The accident took place on Thursday at Jungle Flight Chiangmai in Doi Saket district, when a large tree fell on a cable-supported bridge the couple was walking on. Both fell from a 15-metre height, local officials said.

Jing Chen, 44, was found dead on the ground, while Liu Yang, 46, sustained broken bones. Rescue workers transported him to Doi Saket Hospital.

According to local reports, recent heavy rains had loosened the soil at the base of the tree, causing it to topple over.

The district office has closed the premises for a thorough inspection to determine the cause of the accident and to ensure that all equipment meets safety standards.

Forestry officials, meanwhile, have launched an investigation to determine if the attraction was encroaching on forest areas. Other zipline attractions in the province will be inspected as well, they said.