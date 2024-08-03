Two hurt by falling ceiling tiles at Chiang Mai airport

A fabric cover has been placed over the section of the ceiling that collapsed at Chiang Mai Airport on Saturday. (Photo: Chiang Mai International Airport)

A section of the ceiling inside the Chiang Mai airport terminal collapsed on Saturday, injuring two young travellers.

Pieces of the ceiling above the baggage claim area detached and fell onto two children at 7.55am. A Dutch boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and a Chinese national received a head injury. Both received first aid from the airport’s medical team.

The Dutch boy and his family confirmed they would continue their journey to Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, with local authorities overseeing their passage.

The Chinese passenger was taken to a private hospital for stitches to close a five-centimetre gash but was later able to return and board a flight to Hat Yai in Songkhla province.

Airport staff assisted both travellers by helping them purchase new clothes and tickets, providing them with lunch and lounge access. They were also given initial compensation while the terminal’s insurance provider reviews the case.

Airport staff present an envelope with compensation to one of the young victims. (Photo: Chiang Mai International Airport)

Wing Commander Ronnakorn Chalermsanyakorn, general manager of Chiang Mai International Airport, has apologised for the incident and said he would accept any responsibility or criticism that may arise.

A preliminary investigation showed that the damage to the ceiling was caused by condensation from the airport’s cooling system, exacerbated by heavy rainfall in recent days.

The affected section has been temporarily removed and is now under repair.