Tourist van plunges into reservoir in southern Thailand

A screenshot shows a white van falling off a pier at the Rajjaprabha dam in Thailand's Surat Thani province on Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)

SURAT THANI: A tourist van plunged into the reservoir of the Rajjaprabha dam in this southern province on Sunday morning. Fortunately, only the driver was injured.

The incident took place at about 10am at a pier on the reservoir .in tambon Khao Phang of Ban Takhun district while tourism personnel were welcoming visitors to boat trips.

Suddenly a white Toyota van sped to the end of the high concrete pier and plunged into the reservoir. The front of the van hit the bottom close to the bank while its rear smashed into a steel pontoon before the whole vehicle sank.

Amid shocked tourists, local workers and villagers managed to rescue the 39-year-old van driver, Chanantida Disaya-akaranon, who suffered a left broken wrist and a cut in her chin. She remained conscious and was sent to Bantakhun Hospital.

She was the only person involved in the accident because about 10 tourists had just arrived and got out of the van for a boat trip.

People look into the water from the pier as the injured van driver receives first aid on the pontoon. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)