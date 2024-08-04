Man arrested for secretly using cop's Bangkok apartment

Manaswin Thongkham was arrested in Bang Pakong district of Thailand's Chachoengsao province on Saturday. He had allegedly been secretly using a policeman's apartment in Bangkok. (Police photo)

CHACHOENGSAO: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Bang Pakong district in connection with theft and gaining unauthorised access to a policeman's apartment in Bangkok, police said on Sunday.

Manaswin Thongkham, alias James Bang Bon, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Thon Buri Criminal Court on July 25. He was accused of burglary and unauthorised use of another person's key card.

According to police, the investigation began when a police inspector noticed items missing from his apartment in Bangkok's Bang Kae district.

The policeman in question looked into the matter himself and found that a young man had managed to enter his apartment despite the building's security measures. He then lodged a formal complaint with the police at Phetkasem station.

According to the investigation, the young man had followed the police inspector for over ten days and discovered where the reserve key card was kept. With the key card he gained access to the apartment eight times.

Mr Manaswin admitted to the charges and said that he did not mean to prey on or harm the policeman. He said he found the key card in the mailbox and used it to enter the apartment only to sleep.

Police said the suspect had a criminal record and they would question him further.