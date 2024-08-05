Dutch retiree arrested with 'ice' in Pattaya

Police examine evidence and question a Dutch suspect in his condominium in Pattaya, Thailand on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Police arrested a Dutch man, 63, for allegedly possessing crystal methamphetamine aka “ice” and equipment suspected of being used to produce illicit drugs.

Police first searched a man identified only as Simon on a local street at 5.36pm on Sunday as he looked suspicious. They found two plastic packets of “ice” with him.

In a subsequent search at his condominium, police saw a portable gas stove, four containers of solutions, sodium hydroxide, drug abuse equipment, a glass stirring rod, a plastic sealing machine, a digital weighing scale and empty jelly packs as well as 120 euros and 56,500 baht in cash.

The former Dutch soldier said he had “ice” and was trying to make “liquid ecstasy”.