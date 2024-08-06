River overflows, 600 houses flooded

Listen to this article

Students, teachers and a rescue worker wade through floodwater in Lom Sak district of Phetchabun on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Soonthorn Kongwarakom)

PHETCHABUN - About 600 houses were flooded when the Pa Sak River overflowed in Lomsak district of this northern province on Tuesday morning.

Disaster mitigation officials said heavy rain in the catchment area caused the river to overflow for the third time this year.

The water was about half a metre above its banks. The floodwater poured into villages 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11, which are beside the river. There was no flood embankment to protect them, and about 600 houses and shops were 50-60 centimetres deep in water.

Three local schools were closed on Tuesday.