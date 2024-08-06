Consumer police seize hazardous anti-ageing products

Consumer protection police commander Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp announces the raid at the Central Investigation Bureau on Tuesday. (Police photo)

Consumer protection police have raided a downtown Bangkok condominium apartment where a hazardous anti-aging cosmetic serum was being produced.

Division commander Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp said on Tuesday that invedigators had finally located and raided the source of the infNADi NAD+Aging Solution, which was hazardous to health and had been distributed to many beauty clinics.

He said they raided a sixth-floor condominium apartment on Soi Sukhumvit 7 on Monday and seized 47,506 containers of the product, worth about 25 million baht retail.

Authorities had been searching for the source of the serum. It was banned from use as an injection, but many beauty clinics still injected it as part of anti-ageing and anti-oxidant treatment provided for clients.

Pol Maj Gen Withaya said an American citizen owned the business that made the product. Some of the ingredients were imported.