Missing Japanese man died last year

Tourists visit Wat Phra That Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai in June. Police said the missing Japanese man died in the northern province last year. (File photo)

A Japanese businessman reported missing in Thailand by his anxious mother was found to have died in the North last year, according to a police source.

Takahiro Nishi, 39, had died of illness in Chiang Mai province and immigration police were investigating the exact cause of death, the source said.

His mother, Yoshimi Nishi, 66, filed a missing person report with Khlong Tan police in Bangkok on Monday.

She told police her son had been working in Bangkok. She had last heard from him via email on June 21 last year, when he requested another 300,000 yen for the treatment of a serious illness.

The son had told her on June 29, 2020, via the LINE app, that he had been seriously sick and she had sent him one million yen for his treatment.

Pol Col Wachiraporn Wongboon, chief of Khlong Tan station, said the man and a friend had been accused of embezzling money from a company that distributed exercise machines, and he had jumped bail.

The friend had extended his visa at the government complex in Bangkok and Nishi had done the same in Nakhon Sawan province on March 5, 2021.