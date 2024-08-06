Bangkok council pushes for B20 transit fare

Flat rate on two of the capital's lines has led to more riders, say officials

Passenger numbers on the SRT Red Line are up 26% since the 20-baht maximum fare was introduced in October last year, according to the Department of Rail Transport.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council is encouraging the Ministry of Transport to push for a 20-baht fare for all electric railway systems. The policy is expected to take effect within the next year.

Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, an adviser to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit, met with city councillors to discuss the policy, which is aimed at reducing costs for people and encouraging them to use public transport to reduce air pollution.

The ministry recently received a report from the Department of Rail Transport, which said that the number of passengers using the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Red Line and the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Purple Line had grown by 26% year-on-year.

The report said 20-baht maximum fares on those two lines had succeeded in encouraging more people to use public transport since it was introduced in October last year.

As for the capital’s other lines, Mr Pongkawin said the Common Ticketing System Management Act is being drafted. Once the act becomes law, it will limit fares on all electric rail lines to a 20-baht maximum. It is expected to come into force by September next year.

Fares on the two most widely used mass-transit systems vary by distance, ranging from 17 to 43 baht on the MRT routes and 15 to 62 baht on the BTS Skytrain system.

A common ticketing system fund is being proposed. The fund, which is expected to be created by March 2026, would provide compensation to businesses operating rail lines that would be affected by the 20-baht fare policy.

Viput Srivaurai, the city council vice-chairman, said it urged the ministry to launch the policy as soon as possible.