Suspected insurgent killed, soldier hurt in Narathiwat clash

A soldier wounded in a clash with suspected insurgents in Chanae district of Narathiwat on Thursday morning is taken to an ambulance. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT - A suspected insurgent was killed and a soldier wounded in a clash in Chanae district of this southernmost province on Thursday morning, while a ranger patrol escaped unhurt when a roadside bomb exploded in the same area.

The firefight erupted when police, soldiers and officials surrounded a house in Aibaloh village, Moo 6, tambon Chang Phuek, around 6am, according to Pol Col Narawee Binae-arong, superintendent of Chanae police station.

After the gunfire subsided, one suspected insurgent was found dead inside the house, and Sgt Veerasak Phansor sustained a gunshot wound to his left hip and was rushed to Chanae Hospital.

The Internal Security Operation Command (Isoc) Region 4 reported that the incident followed information from residents about suspected insurgents hiding in the village.

A special operations unit then coordinated with relevant agencies to surround the house, where those inside opened fire with war weapons, trying to make their escape.

Meanwhile, a roadside bomb went off on Highway 4055 at Ruepor village in Chanae at 7.15am, as military rangers passed by. No casualties were reported.