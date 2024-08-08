UK riots prompt travel warning to Thais

The Royal Thai Embassy in London has warned Thais about to travel to the United Kingdom and those living there to stay away from anti-racism rallies across England and Northern Ireland.
The warning was a response to a week of near-nightly riots, during which mosques and migrant-related facilities were attacked by anti-immigrant mobs.
It was issued specifically in regard to anti-racism counter-demonstrations planned for Wednesday, which British authorities feared might draw a violent response from far-right groups.
However, the rallies passed off almost entirely peacefully, after police flooded the streets of numerous English towns and cities and reiterated that violence by suspected far-right agitators would not be tolerated.
The earlier violence was provoked by misinformation spread on social media about the suspected perpetrator of a knife attack on July 29 that killed three children in Southport.
The Thai embassy advised against travelling to some cities, including Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, Belfast and Hull. Thai nationals can contact the embassy at +44 (0) 791 8651720 or via email for information or in case of an emergency.