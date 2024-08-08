UK riots prompt travel warning to Thais

Anti-racism rallies pass peacefully on Wednesday, but tension persists in many cities

A counter-demonstrator holds a sign ahead of an anti-immigration protest in Derby, England on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The Royal Thai Embassy in London has warned Thais about to travel to the United Kingdom and those living there to stay away from anti-racism rallies across England and Northern Ireland.

The warning was a response to a week of near-nightly riots, during which mosques and migrant-related facilities were attacked by anti-immigrant mobs.

It was issued specifically in regard to anti-racism counter-demonstrations planned for Wednesday, which British authorities feared might draw a violent response from far-right groups.

However, the rallies passed off almost entirely peacefully, after police flooded the streets of numerous English towns and cities and reiterated that violence by suspected far-right agitators would not be tolerated.

The earlier violence was provoked by misinformation spread on social media about the suspected perpetrator of a knife attack on July 29 that killed three children in Southport.

The Thai embassy advised against travelling to some cities, including Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, Belfast and Hull. Thai nationals can contact the embassy at +44 (0) 791 8651720 or via email for information or in case of an emergency.