Two men shot dead in Yala

Police inspect the scene of the shooting in Muang district of Yala province in the early hours of Friday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA - Two men were shot dead on a road in Muang district of this southernmost province in the early hours of Friday.

The attack occurred near Borseng brick factory, said Muang police who were reported about 15 minutes past midnight.

The two men were shot in the head and died on the spot, said police. They were identified as Fa-is Dorloh and Atchamee Kalong, both residents of Yala's Muang district.

Police were investigating.