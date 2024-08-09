Explosion at Ayutthaya shipyard kills two

Rescue workers rushed to a shipyard in Ayutthaya's Bang Sai district on Friday, responding to an explosion. (Screenshot)

An explosion occurred at a shipyard in Bang Sai district of Ayutthaya province on Friday afternoon, leaving two people dead and several others injured.

According to reports, rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation rushed to the scene in tambon Sanam Chai after being alerted to the incident at 2.10pm.

A rescue worker said that two people have been confirmed dead and at least seven others injured, three of them seriously.

Local authorities advised the public to avoid the area to allow ambulances to assist the injured.

An initial investigation found that the explosion occurred while workers were welding metal for a dock. Sparks from the welding reacted with the dock's fresh paint, which contained a flammable thinner, causing the blast.