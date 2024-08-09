Three bombs hit Pattani

Debris are scattered after a bomb exploded in a litter bin near Muang Pattani police station on Friday. (Photo: Pattani Rescue)

PATTANI - Three bombs exploded near Muang Pattani police station on Friday afternoon, injuring one person.

The first explosion was from a bomb planted in a pickup truck near a fishing pier in tambon Bana, causing property damage and slightly injuring one person. The injured was transported to Pattani Hospital.

Shortly after, two more bombs, both improvised explosive devices, went off near the initial blast site. One of them was hidden in a bin.

Security officers cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

Police were investigating.