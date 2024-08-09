Lao woman found dead in condo with throat cut

Forensic officers collect evidence at a condominium room in Pattaya where a Lao woman was found dead in the bathroom with a deep throat wound. (Screenshot from Workpoint TV 23)

PATTAYA - A Lao woman has been found dead in the bathroom of her condominium unit with a deep throat wound. Police have yet to conclude whether she was killed or had harmed herself.

Pol Capt Damchaluai Samkanying, deputy inspector at the Nong Prue station, was notified at 6pm on Thursday about the discovery at the condominium in Soi Ban Noen Rot Fai.

Police officers, accompanied by a doctor from Bang Lamung Hospital and rescue workers, rushed to the scene. In the fifth-floor unit they found a 28-year-old woman lying face-up in a pool of blood. There was a large laceration on her neck, consistent with a cut from a sharp object.

Police estimated she had been dead for 12 hours. They also found a large kitchen knife and a sharp fruit knife, about 15 centimetres long, in the sink.

A friend of the deceased told police that at about 2pm on Thursday, she received a call from the woman’s older sister, asking her to check on her as she had been unable to contact her for some time.

The friend, identified only as Nong, 25, said that when she got to the condo, the door was locked from the inside. The deceased’s Chinese boyfriend, identified only as Chang, 42, told police that his girlfriend had kicked him out of the room and that he had been unable to enter since Wednesday.

Ms Nong alerted the condo management before hiring a locksmith to open the door. When they entered, the man rushed out in a panic, exclaiming, “She’s dead”. Ms Nong immediately called the police but Mr Chang left the scene.

When police located him later for questioning, he told them he was still in shock. He and the deceased had been together for three years, he said. On Wednesday evening, his girlfriend returned to the room appearing drunk and claimed she was being followed by a ghost that would kill her. He said she chased him out of the room and locked the door.

Despite his attempts to talk to her, she did not respond, so he spent the night at a friend’s house. He said he asked her friend to check on her as he was afraid to face the police since he had overstayed his visa.

According to the police, forensic results showed only the deceased’s fingerprints in the room and on the knives. They also found ketamine and crystal meth in the room.