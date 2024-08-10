Labubu buyers ‘scammed out of millions’

Pop Mart’s Labubu mascot. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

A Thai-Cambodian couple have been arrested for allegedly deceiving people online into pre-ordering the popular Labubu art toys, resulting in more than 2 million baht in damages.

Police from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) executed a warrant on Friday to search a condominium in Sukhumvit Soi 107 in Samut Prakan, where they found 27-year-old Pathomchai, a Nakhon Pathom native, and Cambodian national Pen Paisi, also 27.

The couple face charges of public deception, entering false information into a computer system and money laundering. They were found with designer clothes, bags, shoes, watches, two bank passbooks and a car, and over 9 million baht worth of their assets were frozen.

The suspects are linked to the Facebook page Pavinn Sopittivong, which claimed to handle pre-orders for the popular art toys from China. One complaint revealed that a victim transferred 1.8 million baht to the page operator without receiving any products. Several other victims have come forward, leading police to believe damages may reach many millions of baht.

During police questioning, Mr Pen said he was a legitimate importer who encountered problems fulfilling orders. He also claimed he was seeking funds to repay customers and did not intend to defraud them, using Mr Pathomchai’s bank account as he could not open his own in Thailand.

One victim, identified only as 24-year-old Wasinee, said she met Mr Pen through the Space Molly Facebook group and trusted him because of his successful sales posts. While her initial orders were fulfilled, subsequent purchases failed to materialise. After placing 29 orders, she lost 898,450 baht to the couple, Ms Wasinee added.