Drunk Islandic man hurt in brawl with Pattaya driver

Paramedics give first aid to a drunk Icelandic man identified only as Paul who sustained a head wound after he brawled with his Bolt driver in North Pattaya on Saturday night (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong).

CHON BURI: A very drunk Icelandic man has been injured after allegedly harassing and getting into a fight with his Bolt driver in North Pattaya on Sunday night.

Muang Pattaya police and paramedics were called to Soi Chalermphrakiat 19 in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, where they found an Iceland national in his 50s or 60s and identified only as Paul. He had suffered a head wound and had blood on his face. At the scene police also found Nipon Thepmanee, 52, a Thai police volunteer from Muanag Pattaya police station who also sustained a head wound and Jamsawai Jamsuwan, 43, a driver from ride-hailing service Bolt.

Mr Jamsawai told police that he picked up Paul and a Thai woman from Soi Bua Khao and dropped them at Soi Chalermphrakiat 19, only to find out later that the Icelandic man had entered the wrong location and actually wanted to go to Soi Khao Noi. He explained the mistake to Paul and drove him and the Thai woman to Soi Khao Noi, telling them he also lived in the soi.

The driver accused Paul of being very drunk, berating him all the time while in the car, and at one point reaching out his arm to slap his head. Mr Jamsawai then stopped the car and told the Thai woman to take her friend out of the car and find another.

Paul got out of the car and slammed the door continuing to should at Mr Jamsawai. The Icelandic passenger grabbed the driver’s collar, slapped his neck and pulled his gold necklace so forcefully that it snapped. In a fit of rage, Mr Jamsawai punched Paul in the face and the brawl ensued.

Mr Nipon stepped in to stop the fight but was allegedly punched by Mr Paul and rendered unconscious.

After the incident, the three men were taken for further questioning at Muang Pattaya police station. Pol Capt Sonthaya Konsub, deputy inspector for crime suppression, said police will ensure fair treatment for all sides.