PM Srettha praises Phuket's ‘Muay Thai Village’ for promoting long stays

Muay Thai students during a training session at a boxing camp in Phuket. (Photo via Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's Facebook page)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has praised the numerous Muay Thai boxing camps in Phuket for showcasing Thailand's internationally-recognised soft power, attracting long stays by visitors and distributing income.

On his Facebook page, the prime minister on Sunday wrote that there were about 300 Muay Thai camps of various sizes in Phuket. He mentioned “Muay Thai Village” on Soi Ta-iad Road in tambon Chalong in Muang district, home to dozens of Muay Thai boxing schools.

On Soi Ta-iad the biggest Muay Thai training camp is Tiger Muay Thai with more than 100 Muay Thai trainers and more than 80,000 people registered for its courses over the past year, Mr Srettha wrote.

“There are 12 arenas for competition. How many economic activities can this one boxing camp generate?” the prime minister asked in his Facebook post.

According to Mr Srettha, the camps welcome Muay Thai enthusiasts and foreign families, including young children, who enjoy learning the martial art with their parents. As courses last from 15 days to several months, trainees spend long periods in the island province of Phuket, and such visits fulfill the government’s goal of generating revenue from tourism in return for its infrastructure investments.

“Soi Ta-iad used to be a road of rubber plantations. Locals have turned them into hotels, eateries, shops and laundries and the grassroots businesses distribute income in communities,” Mr Srettha said.

Students bought Muay Thai-related products and posted their training activities and bouts on social media, which encouraged others to learn Muay Thai, he said.

Former Muay Thai champions were earning 2,000 baht per hour from their training services at such camps and it proved the careers of professional Muay Thai boxers extended beyond their fighting time, the prime minister said.