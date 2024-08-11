Thai police warn of fake govt websites

An online guide issued by the Royal Thai Police encourages the public to be wary of URLs impersonating government agencies and provides tips on how to identify authentic sites.

A police spokesman has warned the public to be cautious about fake government websites and urged them to report them.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesman, said on Sunday the Royal Thai Police had found that more fraudsters were creating web addresses with the “.go.th” domain extension typically used by government agencies to trick people into thinking they are authentic.

The scammers would put the “.go.th” domain extension in the last part of a URL called the path to lure careless internet users. Pol Maj Gen Siriwat cited https://dif.link/www.ccid1.ccib.go.th as an example of a hoax government site that police had already taken down.

The RTP issued a guide titled “how to verify web domains”. It said for a real government website like https://www.royalthaipolice.go.th, people should observe that the “.go.th” part comes after the “https://“ and precedes a forward slash (“/“) (if there is one). If the URL starts with “www”, there must not be a forward slash before the “.go.th”

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said the RTP were working with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) in obtaining court orders to close fake websites and prosecuting the wrongdoers. Victims of cybercrimes can file online complaints via www.thaipoliceonline.go.th or call the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CIB)'s 24-hour hotline 1441.