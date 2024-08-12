Woman survives as brand-new BMW topples power pole in Korat
text size
Thailand
General

Woman survives as brand-new BMW topples power pole in Korat

PUBLISHED : 12 Aug 2024 at 10:17

WRITER: Prasit Tangprasert

Rescue workers and official examine the crash site in Phi Mai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday morning. (Photos: Prasit Tangprasert)
Rescue workers and official examine the crash site in Phi Mai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday morning. (Photos: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman driver survived unscathed when her brand-new BMW car veered off a curve and hit a power pole in Phimai district on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Phimai-Chumphuang Road in tambon Rangka Yai at 6.49am.

CCTV footage showed the white BMW car with red plates approaching a curve rapidly. With sparks emitted as its base scratched the tarmac, the car plunged off the road, spun and hit a roadside power pole.

The driver was identified as Orakan Petsamrit, a 39-year-old native of tambon Rangka Yai. Witnesses said she was not injured but was shocked. A witness sent her to Phimai Hospital.

Police had yet to question her and determine the exact cause of the accident.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING