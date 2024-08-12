Woman survives as brand-new BMW topples power pole in Korat

Rescue workers and official examine the crash site in Phi Mai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday morning. (Photos: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman driver survived unscathed when her brand-new BMW car veered off a curve and hit a power pole in Phimai district on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Phimai-Chumphuang Road in tambon Rangka Yai at 6.49am.

CCTV footage showed the white BMW car with red plates approaching a curve rapidly. With sparks emitted as its base scratched the tarmac, the car plunged off the road, spun and hit a roadside power pole.

The driver was identified as Orakan Petsamrit, a 39-year-old native of tambon Rangka Yai. Witnesses said she was not injured but was shocked. A witness sent her to Phimai Hospital.

Police had yet to question her and determine the exact cause of the accident.