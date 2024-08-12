Search for missing Korean continues in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI: Authorities are still searching for the body of a Korean man who reportedly waded into the Ping River and disappeared in Muang district on Sunday.

Officers at Chang Phueak Police Station were told he walked into the river opposite the Wang Sing Kham ice factory in tambon Pa Tan. Police found at the scene the man’s belongings, including a pair of muddy leather shoes, a pair of light brown trousers and a passport in the name of Won Chang, 44, from South Korea.

Police assumed the tourist might have had personal problems.

Witnesses said they saw the man getting out of a tuk-tuk and undressing to his boxer shorts. He also took his laptop from his bag, stomped on it and scattered some money around.

They saw him slowly wade out until he was almost in the middle of the river, then swim backstroke before disappearing near a bridge, about 300 metres from where he had waded into the water.