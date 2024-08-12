Tourists aid injured dugong calf in Krabi

The dugong calf is under the care of the Natural Resources and Environment Institute at Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya’s Trang Campus. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources)

TRANG: A dugong calf was spotted alone around Koh Poda in Krabi and is now in a nursery in Trang.

The calf was discovered by tourists on Saturday, and the Andaman Sea Lower Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre officials were informed about it, according to Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

After giving initial aid, officials took the animal to the Natural Resources and Environment Institute at Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya’s Trang Campus in Sikao district of Trang for medical attention.

The calf was a male dugong about 102cm long, 13.8kg in weight and between one and two months old. The dugong could raise its head to breathe, but it was weak and had sunken eyes, which suggested dehydration.

There were small wounds on the nose and head. The body was rather thin, the left eye was cloudy, the lungs had slight moisture and the animal looked hungry.

It is being tended around the clock, and milk and water are given every two hours to replenish lost fluids. Veterinarians will schedule a thorough examination.