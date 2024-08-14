Councillors back plan to relocate port

Bangkok Port

City councillors have submitted a letter supporting the Transport Ministry's plan to move Bangkok port out of the capital to reduce city congestion and air pollution.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Tuesday that five councillors submitted the letter to the ministry.

The group, led by Kittipong Ruayfupan, Bangkok councillor for Thung Khru district, urged the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) to expedite the plan as quickly as possible.

Mr Kittipong said the port should be relocated from the city centre to a more suitable location to mitigate traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours, adding that if the congestion is relieved, the problem of fine dust will also improve.

"The land can be repurposed for other beneficial uses, such as residential, commercial and retail spaces, or new landmarks," he said.

Ms Manaporn, deputy transport minister, said the Transport Ministry is ready to proceed and make the best possible use of the port area, considering the public benefit.

Earlier, Bangkok MP Bhuntin Noumjerm asked Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga during a House debate on Friday whether the Energy Ministry had studied the feasibility of moving oil depots in Klong Toey and Yannawa districts and if there are policies or guidelines for disaster prevention.

Mr Pirapan said that if the oil warehouses must be moved to another area according to PAT's port development plan, the potential impact on the pipeline transportation system and residents in the new location must be carefully considered.

"This is because the oil depots and refinery facilities, including the oil transportation system network, have been established in the area for a long time," he said.

Mr Pirapan said relocating the oil depots would be costly and involve compensation for the private sector.

Should the facilities be moved, he said the ministry will work with local agencies and oil companies to determine safety measures and conduct training to handle emergency or critical situations.