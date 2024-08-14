Freed Japanese exec arrives in Bangkok after conviction in Myanmar

Convict arrives in Bangkok in good health, expected to return to Japan soon

An Aeon Orange supermarket in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo: Kyodo)

An executive of a joint venture of Japanese supermarket chain Aeon Company in Myanmar has been released after being convicted for violating the rice pricing rules under the country's military government, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Hiroshi Kasamatsu, aged 53, the merchandise division chief of Aeon Orange Co, arrived in Bangkok from Yangon the same day without any major health problems, they said.

He was convicted, sentenced to one year in prison and fined on Monday. It was not immediately clear why he had been freed, according to people familiar with the matter, who added he is expected to return to Japan soon.

Kasamatsu had been held for interrogation in Yangon since June 30 and was indicted on July 11, 2024.

His conviction was the first case in which a Japanese businessperson was found guilty in the Southeast Asian country in connection with corporate activity since its military staged a coup in February 2021, ousting its civilian government.

According to the military, Kasamatsu was detained for selling rice at prices up to 70% higher than the level mandated by authorities.

Local media have reported that dozens of Myanmar dealers of other goods, including fuel and cooking oil, were detained in May and June for violating price regulations, with many of them not yet released.

Read more: Myanmar junta arrests 11 for inflating rice prices

The detention of a Japanese-affiliated company official in Myanmar came despite Japan's decision not to impose sanctions on the military or associated individuals and groups since the coup, unlike Western countries.

Following the coup, widespread protests against the military government devolved into a violent conflict between the junta and opposition forces, comprising pro-democracy armed groups and ethnic minority rebels, ravaging Myanmar's economy.

The junta has also set a reference exchange rate for Myanmar's currency, the kyat, which has weakened significantly since the coup, and sought to stabilise markets by fixing the prices of essential goods, including rice.

Due to the low official prices, many merchants are violating the regulations to avoid losses.

Aeon Orange was established in 2016 with local retailer Creation Myanmar Group of Companies.