Passenger injured taking risky video from train

in this sequence, a passenger seen hanging from the door rail of a train is hit by a pole beside the track, between Ban Ton Don and Phatthalung stations, on Aug 5. (Photo: screenshot from video)

A passenger leaning outside a door on a moving train and recording social media content was struck by a pole and injured while travelling between stations in southern Thailand.

A video of the incident was posted on Tuesday on the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Facebook page.

It occurred on Aug 5 at 3.15pm. The passenger was on train No.452 from Sungai Kolok, in Narathiwat, to Nakhon Si Thammarat, the SRT said. The 19-year-old man was hanging out of the train door by one arm and making a social media recording using his phone after the train left Ban Ton Don station.

He struck a pole beside the track and was injured, but managed to grimly hold on. His plight went unnoticed until he fell from the train onto the platform as it pulled into Phatthalung station about 10 minutes later. The injured passenger was taken to Phatthalung Hospital.

He suffered from a swelling on his head and bruising, but an x-ray showed no serious damage, the report said.

The SRT warned passengers of the danger of such behaviour and said train staff should strictly enforce safety rules for passengers.