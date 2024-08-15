Thailand 'reaffirms' pledge to LGBTQIA2S+

Listen to this article

The Love Pride Parade 2024 is hosted in the Pride Month in June. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand reaffirms its commitment to upholding LGBTQIA2S+ rights while demonstrating its readiness to bid for hosting the InterPride World Conference in 2025, with aspirations to host WorldPride in 2030.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) organised the event "Thailand Announcement -- Unity in Action: Thailand's Next Steps in Equality" on Tuesday to celebrate the landmark passage of the Marriage Equality Bill, while also reaffirming the government's dedication to advancing gender equality in the country.

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a keynote speech titled "Towards Equality and Unity: Announcing Thailand's Advancements in Marriage Equality Legislation and Readiness to Host WorldPride," where he said the government aims to promote gender equality in the long term, ensuring an inclusive society for Thai LGBTQIA2S+ individuals and people worldwide.

Furthermore, the government is bolstering the tourism sector to support this agenda. The government wishes to reiterate its commitment to creating strategic partnerships across Asia through the establishment of the Asia Pride Alliance, fostering regional collaboration for LGBTQIA2S+ rights, he said.

Thailand aims to advance the LGBTQIA2S+ agenda and champion the pride community at both the regional and global levels, he added.

He said Thailand will propose Phuket as the host city for the InterPride World Conference in 2025, adding this proposal shows the strong collaboration between people, communities, and the government, and marks a significant step towards the "Road to WorldPride 2030" campaign.

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, the TCEB president, said Thailand has upheld the rights of its Pride community.

At the local level, the government is empowering communities through collaboration with InterPride member organisations and allied agencies.

Regionally, it is positioning the kingdom as a leader in Asia's push for gender equality and diversity.

Globally, it is promoting Thailand as a safe and welcoming destination for international events by highlighting its pride-friendly facilities and ongoing efforts to foster inclusivity.

"We proudly reaffirm our readiness to bid for the InterPride World Conference in 2025. Additionally, we aspire to host WorldPride in 2030.

"This marks a significant milestone in our journey to becoming a global LGBTQIA2S+ destination and a champion of diversity," he added.

LGBTQIA2S+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and trans, queer and questioning, intersex, asexual or agender, and two-spirit.