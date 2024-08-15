5 get death for Malaysian’s killing

SONGKHLA: Five of seven individuals involved in the murder of a Malaysian businessman in 2015 to clear a 120-million-baht debt have been sentenced to death.

The judgement given by the Court of Appeal Region 9 was read out on Wednesday at Songkhla Provincial Court.

Five people: Yutthasak, Tan, Thanadech, Nongyao and Apichon (surnames withheld), were sentenced to death for the murder of Lee Ah Han, a 44-year-old Malaysian businessman. The other two, Ekapol, the shooter, and Shinapat, the driver, however, had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment as they both pleaded guilty.

Tan, who is also Malaysian, hired Apichon and the others to carry out the murder, which occurred on Dec 4, 2015, on Karnjanawanich Road in Moo 8 Village in tambon Patong of Songkhla’s Hat Yai district. They shot Lee dead with an M16 rifle while in his car. The motive for the murder was to clear a debt of more than 120 million baht owed to the businessman, police said.