Five injured in Chao Phraya boat collision

Two foreigners and three Thais treated after empty craft strikes Chao Phraya Express boat

Five people including two foreigners were injured when an empty boat hit their express boat on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Thursday.

The Marine Department said the accident happened near the mouth of the Bangkok Noi Canal at 12.34pm when the empty Wan-Ngarm Nawa 8 that was heading for the canal smashed into the right side of the Chao Phraya Express 194.

Five passengers — three Thais and two foreign men — on the Chao Phraya Express 194 were slightly injured and were sent to Siriraj Hospital for treatment.

The impact damaged the roof and five roof poles of the Chao Phraya Express 194. The Marine Department is investigating the cause of the collision.

The incident comes about two months after four Chinese tourists were hurt when when a long-tailed tour boat collided with a Royal Thai Navy ferry near the Tha Tien pier.

The scraped bow of the Wan-Ngarm Nawa 8 boat. (Photo: Marine Department)