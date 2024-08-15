13 soldiers held over recruit’s death

Worapratch Phadmasakul, 18, poses with his grandmother during a family visiting day. The recruit died on Aug 2 from injuries sustained from punishments meted out during training in June. (Photo: Nitchanan Wongkahat Facebook)

More than a dozen soldiers from the 21st Infantry Regiment involved in the death of an 18-year-old recruit have been detained, the Royal Thai Army says, adding that compensation will be provided to the victim’s family.

Worapratch Phadmasakul was reported to have died on Aug 2 from injuries sustained from punishments meted out during training in June, deputy army spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanon said on Thursday.

Thirteen drill instructors have been accused of fatally assaulting him. They are being detained at the 14th Military Circle Prison in Chon Buri while an investigation is carried out.

Disciplinary action has also been taken against three commanders for failing to supervise their subordinates.

Col Ritcha said the First Army Area, under which the circle and regiment fall, promised to help the dead soldier’s family with legal procedures and provide compensation.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, chairman of the House committee on the armed forces, said on his X account on Thursday that the committee would invite soldiers from the regiment for further questioning on the matter.

The committee will submit its findings to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and to prosecutors for possible further charges under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, he said.

According to Mr Wiroj, a People’s Party MP, Worapratch was the second soldier to have died during training at the military camp.

Nitchanan Wangkahat, a former Chon Buri MP candidate from the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, said on Facebook that she went to Worapratch’s funeral and spoke with his parents.

He was reported to have voluntarily joined the army after being recruited by registrars.

According to Ms Nitchanan, he submitted his first application in November but was rejected due to his weight. After losing more than 10 kilogrammes, he applied for the second time in May and was accepted.

Ms Nitchanan said that on May 26, not long after he joined the army, his family learned he had lost another 10 kilogrammes.

He did not make any complaints to the family about the training.

On June 22, Worapratch was reported to have a weak pulse after being physically assaulted by drill instructors on two occasions.

Ms Nitchanan said he was not taken to the hospital after the first assault. He complained about the delay in medical assistance to the camp’s supervisor, and that caused the second assault. All the instructors deny the charges.

The soldier eventually received treatment at Fort Nawamintharachini Hospital, according to local media reports. He was later transferred to Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok but succumbed to his injuries on Aug 2.