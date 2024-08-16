Car hit by train in southern Thailand, driver survives

A damaged car is seen after the driver drove through a railway crossing and was struck by a train in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat on Friday. The driver escaped with injuries. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man escaped with injuries after he drove his car through a rail crossing and was hit by a South-bound passenger train in Thung Song district late Friday morning.

The accident occurred at a crossing about 200 metres away from Ti Wang railway station, said Pol Capt Sunan Nunong, deputy investigation chief at Kapang police station in Thung Song district, who was alerted at about 10.30am.

Police found a Toyota car with Nakhon Si Thammarat licence plates, its front badly damaged, near the railway tracks. The driver, whose name was not immediately disclosed, sustained injuries and was sent to Thung Song Hospital before the officers arrived.

According to a police investigation, the train on the Bangkok-Kantang route in Trang province arrived at Ti Wang railway station shortly before the crash. After the train left the station, the car suddenly drove through the crossing and was struck.

The force of the crash damaged the front section of the car, which was thrown away from the tracks. The train stopped for a while before continuing its service to Kantang district.

Local residents said accidents involving trains and vehicles often occurred at the rail crossing despite the presence of warning signals.