Cambodian PM congratulates Paetongtarn

Neighbouring countries now both led by children of former premiers

Hun Manet visits a polling station in Phnom Penh to vote in Cambodia’s general election on July 23 last year. He became prime minister the following month after his father Hun Sen stepped down. (Photo: Reuters)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has sent a message of congratulations to Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as the new prime minister of Thailand.

“This stands as a testament to the trust and confidence the Thai people have in your leadership,” Hun Manet wrote in the massage released by his office.

“Sharing a long history of cultural ties and mutual respect, Cambodia and Thailand cherish longstanding bilateral relations and close cooperation which have brought tangible benefits to our peoples. I firmly believe that, under your leadership, we will continue to enhance our strategic partnership.”

The neighbouring countries now have one more thing in common: prime ministers who are the children of former leaders.

Hun Manet, 46, assumed the prime ministership after his father, Hun Sen, stepped down in August 2023 following elections in which his Cambodian People’s Party ran virtually unopposed.

Paetongtarn, 37, the youngest daughter of former premier and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected as Thailand’s 31st prime minister on Friday, two days after the court-ordered dismissal of Srettha Thavisin. She becomes the youngest prime minister in the country’s history.

Hun Sen, 72, and Thaksin, 75, have long been good friends. During his self-imposed exile from Thailand, Thaksin even served briefly as an economic adviser to the Cambodian leader.

Hun Sen was one of the first people to visit Thaksin at the former prime minister’s Bangkok residence after he was released on parole in February of this year.