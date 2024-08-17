Window cleaner dies as scaffold falls

A window-cleaning platform is badly damaged after falling to the ground at a high-rise building on Sukhumvit Soi 24 in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok on Saturday. A worker who was on the scaffolding was killed. (Photo: Ruam Katanyu rescue foundation)

A window cleaner was killed after the scaffolding supporting him on a high-rise building fell to the ground in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok on Saturday.

Police and rescue workers who rushed to the scene on Sukhumvit Soi 24 found the scaffolding and platform badly damaged from contact with the ground. The body of the dead male worker was found nearby.

Fellow workers of the deceased told police that he had climbed onto the scaffolding to clean the windows of the high-rise building. Suddenly, the scaffolding fell to the ground, resulting in the death of the victim, whose name was not yet ben released.

Police are investigating to find what caused the scaffolding to give way.