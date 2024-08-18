Actor’s jet ski hits motorboat on Chao Phraya, killing 2

Divers on a rescue boat, left, search for victims of a collision in the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district of Thailand's Samut Prakan province on Saturday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Two people drowned and two others were injured when an actor’s jet ski hit a boat in the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district late Saturday night.

The accident happened in the middle of the river at about 9pm on Saturday when the jet ski hit a small motorboat that was crossing the river near Wat Bang Krachao Nok.

On impact, a woman passenger on the ferry and its driver fell off their boat and went missing. After an echo sounder was brought in from Pathum Thani province, rescue workers found the body of Parichat Hoiman, the 44-year-old ferry passenger, and driver Prayoon Uampathum, 64, on the riverbed near the sunken engine of their boat.

Two passengers on the jet ski were slightly injured. They were Nanyaree Minhongdee, 17, and her 41-year-old mother Onlada Silanong, who suffered bruises and pain.

Jet ski driver and actor Shindanai sae Lim, said he could not see the ferry crossing the river because it had no lights and the vehicles were too close for him to avert the collision.

The actor said he was bringing his girlfriend and her mother back from a riverside eatery in Phra Pradaeng and they were among a group of 11 people travelling on five jet skis who were returning to their pier in Chom Thong district, Bangkok.

Mongkolsawat Woenkrathok, 48, said he and his wife hired the ferry driver, an acquaintance, to bring them from the Bang Krachao Nok bank to the Rama III bank and he narrowly survived the collision.