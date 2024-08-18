Flooding hits Chiang Rai’s border markets, villages

People watch flooding in Mae Sai district of Thailand's Chiang Rai province on Saturday night. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

CHIANG RAI: The Sai River overflowed into border markets and communities in Mae Sai district late Saturday night due to heavy rains and deluges of water from Myanmar's Shan State.

The overflowing border river caused flooding at the nearby Sai Lom Joy market for the fourth time this year – and the third in a week. Late on Saturday night, the market was 1.00-1.50 metres underwater.

Apart from the border market, floodwater also hit communities along the Sai River, including Koh Sai-Koh Sawan and Mueang Daeng communities, as well as Mai Lung Khon market.

In addition to heavy rain, deluges of water from catchment areas in Myanmar's Shan State caused the Sai River to overflow. Myanmar’s Tachileik town across the river from Mae Sai district was also inundated late Saturday night.

In Phaya Mengrai district, the Tak River overflowed into Ban Thung Chao village in tambon Pae Pao. Floodwater was deeper than one metre at Wat Boonyawat.

The Office of National Water Resources reported rainwater measured 120 millimetres in this northernmost province over the past 24 hours.

In Thoeng district, there was a landslide on a road to the Phu Chi Fa National Park. In Wiang Chai district, run-off hit 15 villages in tambon Don Sila and tambon Pha Ngam.

In Mae Lao district, an irrigation canal overflowed into four villages in tambon Bua Salee and tambon Pa Kor Dam. In Chiang Saen district, Kham and Kok rivers overflowed into seven villages in tambon Pa Sak and tambon Sri Don Moon.

The local office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said floods affected about 2,000 households in Chiang Rai. Flooding should end in a few days unless rains continued, it said.