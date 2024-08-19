Decision on Don Muang Tollway should wait: DoH

A bird’s eye view of traffic on the Don Muang Tollway. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Department of Highways is advising the government against extending the concession to operate Don Muang Tollway, saying lowering toll fees would be a better way to cut the cost of living in the capital city.

This comes after caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit asked the DoH to extend the concession to operate Don Muang Tollway -- currently held by Don Muang Tollway Plc -- even though the concession won't expire until 2034.

Mr Suriya said doing so would help the government curb the increase in living costs, but the call prompted a backlash, with observers accusing caretaker Transport Minister of acting in the interest of the concessionaire instead of the public. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) also warned the DoH about the risk of corruption should it decide to extend the concession now.

Responding to Mr Suriya's call, the DoH said the government should wait until the concession is about to lapse.

DoH director-general Sarawut Songsiwilai also said lowering fees on the tollway won't have much effect on Bangkok residents' expenses, as most motorists prefer to travel along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road -- which runs under Don Muang Tollway -- unless there is severe traffic along the road.