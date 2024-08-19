Suspect in fatal pub shooting surrenders

Police at the the illegal pub in soi Hua Hin 80 where an army sergeant major was shot dead about 4am on Sunday. (Photo: Hua Hin Sawang Rescue)

A suspect has surrendered to police after a shooting in an illegal pub in Hua Hin left an army sergeant major dead and another person wounded.

Police were called to a pub in soi Hua Hin 80, off Phet Kasem road in Prachuap Khiri Khan, about 4am on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man, identified as Sgt Maj 1st Class Rojanaphon, had been killed, shot three times with 9mm calibre bullets, police reported.

Another customer had been shot in the arm and was taken to hospital by the Hua Hin Sawang Rescue team.

Witnesses told police they heard two or three gunshots, which sparked a rush to get out of the pub.

Police said on Monday that a suspect had since surrendered to Hua Hin police station. His name was not released, but he was identified as a member of the Police Administration Inspection and Monitoring Committee.

The pub was found to be operating illegally, not having had a licence for six months. The owner faces prosecution, and the pub was ordered shut down for five years.

Nearby residents are asking why police had not previously noticed the illegal pub, since it was only 500 metres from Hua Hin police station.