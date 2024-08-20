4 kicked out of uni over violent hazing

Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi (RMUTSB) has expelled four students for their alleged involvement in a hazing assault on Thursday that left a first-year engineering student seriously injured, a Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESRI) official said on Monday.

Suchada Thaensap, secretary to the Caretaker Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Minister, said eight students were accused of orchestrating the hazing, which was captured in CCTV footage on campus. Four have already been sent down as the ministry continues its probe into the other four's roles in the attack.

The students being investigated are also likely to suffer the same fate, according to the secretary.

RMUTSB reported actively helping the ministry with the probe, which is expected to be wrapped up in the next two days.

The 20-year-old freshman was said to have joined military-like training for freshmen that includes physical abuse and cruel punishments such as being torched naked.

Unable to endure the abuse, the student went with his parents to the campus. The parents asked faculty staff to move the student to a class in another building to avoid the hazing seniors, according to his mother, identified only as Wan.

Emerging from talks with the staff, the family was confronted by a group of around ten seniors who taunted the student and kicked him repeatedly until he fell to the ground, to the horror of his parents.

Ms Wan said her husband, who tried to protect their son, was also assaulted while she was pushed away.

Ms Suchada said on Monday, the victim and his parents, accompanied by online activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, known as Gun Jom Phalang, went to the ministry to lodge a formal complaint about the incident.

Mr Guntouch told the ministry the hazing activities, some of which took place in a forest, may have been joined by individuals expelled from the university as well as alumni.

The activist called for an investigation to ascertain why some students appear to have the false impression that an extreme form of hazing promotes student unity.

Ms Suchada also reminded university management it might be held liable if abuse stems from negligence on its part.

Sanya Khamjing, RMUTSB deputy director, said an internal probe was underway and that the university had cooperated fully with the ministry.

He insisted only a fraction of students engaged in extreme hazing of any kind.