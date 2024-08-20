Doctor accused of slapping nurse, inquiry launched

Mae Lao district hospital in Chiang Rai province, where a doctor allegedly slapped a nurse twice on Saturday night. (Photo: Mae Lao Hospital Facebook account)

A doctor at Mae Lao district hospital in Chiang Rai province has been accused of assaulting a nurse working at the hospital, leading to other staff wearing black in a protest directed at him.

Caretaker Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Tuesday ordered the accused doctor transferred to Chiang Rai Hospital in Muang district and the setting up of a panel to consider disciplinary punishment. He set a three-month deadline for the probe.

The move followed the posting of hospital security camera footage on social media on Monday. It showed a doctor, whose name has not been released, standing behind a nurse working at a computer and slapping her twice on the back.

The incident occurred about 10pm on Saturday, while other employees were also in the room.

Nurses and other staff at the hospital in Mae Lao district wore black on Monday in a protest aimed at the doctor.

Mae Lao hospital director Kongsak Chaiya on Monday acknowledged the incident had occurred at the hospital, while affirming the hospital was against all forms of violence.

The accused doctor was now on leave and had been ordered to submit a report on his actions upon his return to work, Dr Kongsak said.

He said the nurse had been shocked by the two slaps and remained stressed as a result of the incident.

Caretaker Public Health minister Somsak and the hospital have each apologised to the nurse.

The Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council issued a statement on Tuesday condemning all violence in the workplace. The nursing council said it was ready to work with hospital managements and medical staff to ensure the safety of nurses and other staff.