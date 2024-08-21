TCSD summons 'cultists'

The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) has summoned members of the so-called "mind-connection" cult, which is led by an eight-year-old boy, to appear for questioning on Sept 11, lawyer Ananchai Chaidet said on Tuesday.

Mr Ananchai, president of the Dhamma Warrior Legal Foundation, together with social activists including Athithep Pata from Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, Tankhun Jitissara and Chalida "Ton Or" Palamart went to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Tuesday to follow up on the case of Nong Nice, a boy who claims he was a son of Lord Buddha in a previous life.

The boy also claims he can connect with other people's minds and teach them dhamma and meditation using telepathic powers.

In May, Mr Ananchai and the group filed a complaint with the CIB against eight people involved in the "mind-connection" operation, including the boy and his parents, for public fraud, violations of the Computer Act and the Child Welfare Protection Act.

Mr Ananchai updated the media that the TCSD recently summoned the eight suspects to appear on Sept 11 for questioning and to hear the accusations against them.

He speculated that there were other individuals behind the cult as its activities have continued, adding that he would issue letters asking organisations providing venues for their activities, including "aura bathing", to stop supporting them.

Mr Tankhun also demanded an investigation into the ethics of the lawyer who represented the suspects.

Mr Ananchai said the actions of the boy and his accomplices has been badly distorting the teachings in the Tripitaka as well as Buddhist principles, citing the Sangha Supreme Council's recent issuance of a seven-item order on Dhamma Practice.

Mr Athithep said he would pursue the accusation against the group for false interpretations of the Tripikata.