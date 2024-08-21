Kuwaiti envoy called over bikers

CHON BURI: Pattaya City police met with a representative from the Kuwaiti embassy to discuss complaints about foreign motorcycle riders whose stunts on the streets of the city have caused friction with local residents.

In addition to performing reckless stunts on Pattaya’s streets, the riders often blared their horns while riding through the city, prompting local residents to file a complaint with the police.

The deputy head of mission of the Kuwaiti embassy, Abdulmohsen Alfares, visited Pattaya City police station to find ways to solve the problem, as police said many of the riders arrested in a recent crackdown were Kuwaiti citizens.

Many had no helmets and vehicle registration documents, and several of the motorcycles’ exhaust pipes had been modified to create noises exceeding the legal limit. More than 20 motorcycles were seized during the operation.