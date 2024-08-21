Myanmar shopowner caught selling smuggled goods on Koh Phangan

Police seize contraband goods at a grocery run by a Myanmar woman on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Wednesday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A Myanmar woman has been arrested for illegally operating a grocery store and selling contraband cigarettes and other smuggled goods on the popular tourist island of Koh Phangan.

Local officials, immigration and local police officers raided the shop on Wednesday and arrested the owner, Aye Ae Khaing Oo, aged 36 years.

They found and impounded a range of contraband goods, including instant noodles, canned fish, coffee and foreign cigarettes.

The woman was charged with being a foreign national running a business without permission.

Two Myanmar men were also arrested at the shop. Soe Min Niang, 27, was charged with working outside the terms of his work permit, and Phyo Wai Soe, 28, a customer, was charged with illegal entry.

All three were handed over to Koh Phangan police station for legal action.