10K wallet still 'to proceed'

A woman holds a piece of paper with a message supporting the government’s 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme last year. (File photo)

The Pheu Thai Party's flagship digital wallet handout policy is expected to proceed, with funds to be distributed in cash to vulnerable people first via the welfare card, according to a source.

The scheme, which aims to distribute 10,000 baht via a digital wallet to around 50 million eligible Thais, hangs in the balance following the dismissal of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister by order of the Constitutional Court.

However, the source indicated the handout scheme will not be abandoned.

Instead, the scheme's conditions will be revised to target the registered vulnerable under a budget of 122 billion baht.

According to the source, the handout can be distributed in cash via the welfare card, which was initiated during the Prayut government.

Earlier, caretaker Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said there is still a viable solution for the government's digital wallet project, but all procedures must be completed before an official announcement can be made.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai assured the party would fulfil its election campaign promise, though the scheme might be adjusted to ensure its suitability.

He added the details of the scheme, which is aimed at stimulating the economy, would be clarified once the new cabinet is sworn in and the government declares its policy priorities to parliament.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also recently said the government would not abandon its flagship handout but would "study and consider additional options" to ensure the scheme is fiscally responsible.

People's Party Deputy Leader Sirikanya Tansakul on Wednesday called on Ms Paetongtarn to clarify the digital wallet scheme when addressing parliament to end the confusion.

She mentioned that targeting vulnerable people and providing handouts in cash had been recommended, so it would not be surprising if the government chooses this option.

Ms Sirikanya said that the funding for the scheme could be drawn from the 2024 fiscal year budget, as the supplementary bill seeking to increase the budget for the current fiscal year by 122 billion baht to partially fund the government's digital wallet handout scheme had already passed parliament.

Meanwhile, all coalition partners, including the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), have submitted their lists of ministerial candidates, and the next step is to conduct thorough background checks, according to the PM's Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej.

He said public independent bodies would be asked to assist the cabinet secretariat in verifying the qualifications of candidates for cabinet positions.

The lists will also be forwarded to the Royal Thai Police and the Securities and Exchange Commission, while the Council of State, the government's legal adviser, will be consulted if any questions arise, he said.

Following Srettha Thavisin's dismissal, thorough background checks are anticipated to ensure candidates meet the requirements and avoid any legal issues that could trouble the new government.

No one wants a repeat of what happened to Mr Srettha, who was booted out after appointing someone with a criminal record to the cabinet.

Other agencies likely to be involved in vetting the qualifications of ministerial candidates include the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Election Commission, and the State Audit Office.

The candidates will be screened to ensure they do not hold shares in companies or assets that would conflict with legal or ethical requirements for holding a government position, or have past criminal records, Dr Prommin said.