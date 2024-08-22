Scrotum takes snake's fancy

(Photo Tanat Tangtewanon's Facebook account)

A Samut Prakan man making his morning visit to the toilet was startled on Wednesday by a sudden, sharp pain in his testicles after he sat down.

He had been bitten by a python hiding in the toilet bowl, after which the reptile remained firmly attached to his scrotum before he was able to shake it off. Facebook user Tanat Tangtewanon posted his experience as a warning to others during the rainy weather. He said he woke up and went to the toilet as usual, flushing it first as he always did.

After sitting on the bowl, he felt a sharp, acute pain. He looked into the bowl and saw a snake with its mouth clamped onto his scrotum. Alarmed, he stood up and the snake let go. It fell back into the bowl.

He tried to drag the snake out of the bowl, but did not have the strength. So he picked up a cleaning brush and used it to beat the animal to death. He called a security guard, who helped remove the snake.

Meanwhile, he went to a hospital for a checkup. He was treated for a snakebite wound, but it was not serious as the snake was not venomous.