Court gives bail to Queen mimic

PUBLISHED : 22 Aug 2024 at 09:20

WRITER: Post Reporters

Jatuporn: Dressed like Her Majesty

The Supreme Court granted bail to activist Jatuporn Sae Ung, who was found guilty of impersonating Her Majesty the Queen during a 2020 demonstration.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said on Wednesday the court granted Jatuporn, 25, bail after she appealed an Appeal Court ruling on Monday sentencing her to a two-year prison term and a 1,000-baht fine for breaching Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law.

Jatuporn, a member of the Buri Ram Plod Ak (Free Buri Ram) group, dressed up like the Queen during a protest in the Silom area of Bangkok on Oct 29, 2020, calling for reform of the royal institution.

She was initially given a three-year term by and fined 1,500 baht. The Appeal Court reduced the sentence to two years and the fine to 1,000 baht.

